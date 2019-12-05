100 tons chicken meat with salmonella reached the Bulgarian market

At least 100 tons chicken meat infected with salmonella has reached the Bulgarian market chains, the Food Safety Agency reported. The chicken originated in Poland. The authorities have already recalled the meat from the market. There is no evidence of anyone getting sick at this point.

Doctor Kremena Stoeva from the FSA told the Bulgarian National Radio that Bulgaria has received 16 notifications from the European early warning system about infected Polish meat. She refused to answer when did the agency received the first such a notice but assured that her office has taken appropriate action to every single one.