Number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria rise to 110

General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski

The chief of the coronavirus crisis response team Dr. General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski announced new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in Bulgaria to 105 on Thursday afternoon. Later Dr. Angel Kanchev from the coronavirus response team told reporters the number had risen to 110. A third death was also reported: An 80-year-old woman, who tested positive for the virus who had had a stroke died in Pirogov hospital on March 19.

General Mutafchiyski said he will not recommend any additional measures for now. Previously he announced earlier today that measures will harden after Bulgaria passes the 100-coronavirus-mark.

Most of the infected patients are in good condition, except for one, who was intubated upon his arrival at the Pirogov hospital in Sofia.

Bulgaria’s Parliament evoked a state of emergency last Friday, March 13. Since then measures to contain the spread of the virus have been relatively strict considering the number of cases.

To date, one town is under full lockdown – the popular ski resort Bansko. The quarantine was declared Tuesday, March 17, after several cases of foreigners, who had gone in and out of Bulgaria while sick were discovered. Contact persons of these have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive as well.

Commercial businesses remain open under strict disinfection protocols. Stores in large trade centers are closed except for pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and insurance offices.

Bulgaria also banned third country nationals from entering the country as of 12:00 AM on March 20. In addition, travel bans remain regarding some EU countries including Italy, Spain, France, U.K., Germany, the Netherlands. The ban does not apply for Bulgarian citizens, their family members and citizens with permanent and long-term residence permits.