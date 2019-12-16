Nurses camp out at the PM’s office demanding reform in hospital financing model

Nurses and other medical professionals organized a camp protest this Sunday night at the Council of Ministers building. The protesters demand immediate reform of the way hospitals receive their financing.

According to one organizer, who spent the night in the tent protest, 90% of hospitals resort to illegal practices. This is both because of lack of personnel and the faulty financial model of the Bulgarian healthcare system. Medical professionals work many hours overtime sometimes taking 24-36 hour shifts, Maya Ilieva, the head of the medical professionals’ union explained.

Ilieva became the first head of the medical professionals’ union after the protesters established it this spring. The union was created to “protect and help [them] with representation to the institutions, after the ‘regular’ medical unions did not support the nurses’ protest. This is the new union’s first official event.

The protesters declared they will remain at the site until PM Boyko Borissov agrees to meet with them.

This is the fifth nation-wide protest by medical professionals this year alone. The demands throughout have been for decent wages and better working conditions. This time the nurses declared the main demand is the latter.