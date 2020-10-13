Parliamentary opposition BSP and DPS request resignation of Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva

Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva

The largest parliamentary opposition, the Bulgarian Socialist Party has tabled a motion to Parliament requesting the resignation of Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva.

The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) – an otherwise key supporter of majority policies and legislative initiatives – Mustafa Karadaya held a press briefing, declaring his party’s intention to support the motion.

BSP points to “violating the rules of the legislative process and use of language, which harm the reputation of the Parliament” as the chief reason for the request to Karayancheva’s resignation.

In addition, the authors cite Karayancheva’s lack of knowledge of the Constitution, impairing transparency of the institution by attempting to isolate journalists’ corner far away from MPs, and helping PM Boyko Borissov skip important hearings.

BSP leader Korneliya Ninova pointed out Borissov has been absent from all weekly parliamentary control sittings for a year. He has not attended a number of key debates and votes either, Ninova said.

“Despite our numerous requests to be called for a hearing, Ms. Karayancheva is either unable or unwilling to secure his presence. The go-to answer is ‘he is busy’” Ninova added.

She went on to point out that Borissov holds Facebook live streams from his SUV almost, usually visiting road construction sites, and that those are what keep the PM busy.

BSP also added an instance in which Karayancheva publicly insulted protesters to the list of reasons why she in inapt to hold the second most powerful office in the country.

BSP MP Ivan Chenchev took the floor in Parliament today and claimed a number of bills, prepared by the opposition have failed to be moved to plenary for debate and proper voting procedure. The party argues the Speaker systemically disrupts the Parliament’s agenda by deliberately delaying procedures.

“We cannot stand by and not object sharply to this [practice] when you have a four-point agenda, and so any bills, which do not make to the plenary, and you do not appoint them to the relevant committees,” Chenchev told the Speaker from the floor of Parliament.

In response to the motion, the chair of GERB’s parliamentary group Daniela Daritkova also took the floor. She declared the socialists have no right to request the Speaker’s resignation because they boycotted sittings in the months before summer break in solidarity with the anti-government protests.

In her words, the opposition’s actions could be described as acts against democracy.

“For these 30 years [of post-communist rule] you have failed to grasp the fact that democracy demands – along with a government – a constructive alternative opposition,” she said.