PM Boyko Borissov to meet Turkish President Recep Erdogan over migrant crisis

Migrants at the Turkish-Greek border (BGNES)

PM Boyko Borissov will meet Turkish President Recep Erdogan in Ankara too discuss the situation in Syria and the growing concerns of a migrant crisis. The two leaders will examine the measures the countries can take together in order to help resolve the crisis in Syria and halt the migrant pressure mounting in the region.

Bulgaria’s border is currently not facing a migrant problem yet. The PM ordered additional police and army to reinforce security Friday after the Turkish president announced the country will discontinue its efforts to stop migrants on their way to Europe.

PM Boyko Borissov also spoke with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The situation at the Greek border is reportedly critical as thousands of migrants amass at the Greek border. The two leaders agreed urgent and categorical diplomatic steps need to be taken to mitigate the crisis, both in terms of the recent military actions in Syria and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

Borissov also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and suggested Turkey needs help if it is to continue its role in caring for the migrants. This echoes President Erdogan’s own calls on the EU to provide additional support both for Turkey’s military efforts near the Syrian-Turkish border and for the Syrian refugees currently in Turkey. Erdogan has also criticized Europe for not doing enough to help Turkey deal with the refugees and the crisis as a whole.

Before taking off for Ankara Borissov stressed to reporters that his goal will be to find a way to resume the EU-Turkey refugee deal. The deal was signed back in 2016 and iis aimed at limiting the number of refugees entering the EU.