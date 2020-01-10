Ruling coalition nominate Emil Dimitrov-Revizoro for new Environment Minister

The MP from GERB’s coalition partner, the far-right nationalist VMRO, Emil Dimitrov-Revizoro was nominated to take over the Ministry of Environment Tuesday.

Dimitrov will likely replace the former minister Neno Dimov, who is currently under arrest on charges of mismanagement, which allegedly caused the unprecedented water crisis in Pernik.

VMRO leader and vice PM Krassimir Karakachanov announced the news to the media after a coalition meeting with PM Boyko Borissov. Karakachanov defended Dimov and implied the former minister is being used as a scapegoat for "all the mistakes for many years back."

Karakachanov said Dimitrov will take on "an in-depth check – revision, if you like – of the entire system, which is leading not only Pernik but other towns as well towards the threat of a similar situation to the one in Pernik."

Another coalition partner leader, Valeri Simeonov was asked how the meeting had gone. "Remarkably awful," he replied. A reporter followed up whether the coalition remains stable.

"After this remarkably awful coalition meeting, which we just have, I cannot answer, I have no idea."

Emil Dimitrov-Revisoro is a former chief of the customs agency. He currently chairs the Parliamentary Monitoring Committee on the Revenue Agencies and Combating the Parallel Economy and Smuggling. He has been heavily criticized for the lack of transparency in chairing the committee and lobbying.

He has championed several bills, which directly benefit some large-scale businesses like Lukoil and the notorious Domuschiev brothers: In 2018 he introduced a bill, which would have pardoned 58 million leva in fines, which Domuschiev’s company Navigation Maritime Bulgare owed the state.