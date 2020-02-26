Still no confirmed case of coronavirus in Bulgaria, but number of flu patients on rapid rise

Gen. Vencislav Mutafchiyski

The head of the coronavirus crisis response team General Ventsislav Mutafchiev said Thursday the country still has no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus but the infectious disease units in many hospitals are full due to the type “B” flu.

A number of municipalities across 12 regions in the country have shut down schools as a result of the flu outbreak. In six regions all schools are closed, in the rest only some municipalities have shut down the schools.

The type “B” flu itself is not a serious strand but an ordinary seasonal flu. The number of infected patients has risen rapidly over the past weeks, however, and the overflow might prove problematic in case of a coronavirus outbreak. The most vulnerable group for this flu is young people to 29 years old, Mutafchyiski said.

The military hospital has admitted 11 new patients over the past 24 hours with symptoms of the coronavirus, who are undergoing tests for the disease. The hospital is one of the largest in the country’s capital and acts as the base hospital for the coronavirus response efforts.

However, Mutafchiyski – who is also chief of the military hospital in Sofia – said It has also reached its capacity in the infectious disease unit. The clinic will close down the psychiatric ward and transfer the freed facility to meet the needs of infectious decease patients.

Mutafchiyski said his team will be looking into the possibility of transforming underused units in other hospitals in order to accommodate COVID-19 patients if the virus spreads in Bulgaria. He also told reporters that the country has no shortage of tests for patients with suspicion of COVID-19 infection.