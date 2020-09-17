Three days into the schoolyear, schools in three cities report classes in quarantine after confirmed coronavirus infection

In the third day of school, several schools in three large cities have already quarantined classes, after confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. Yesterday eight teachers from 55-th school in Sofia tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Following one teacher reporting a positive test, the principal ordered tests for all the teachers. Eight came back positive. The same day, a 15-year-old student in Rousse tested positive as well. His class has been put immediately under quarantine.

Today a school in Stara Zagora quarantined 42 students, after an 11-th grader was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. The student was at school and in contact with all his classmates for the whole day before getting tested. Apart from his own class, another 16 students

The Bulgarian government decided to start the schoolyear with almost usual physical presence. Apart from a more elaborate timetable and different recess times, all students should attend school physically. Masks and disinfectants are mandatory. In a student tests positive, then the class undergoes a 14-day quarantine, during which classes are conducted online. If a student has an underlying condition or another factor, putting them in a high-risk group, they might be allowed to distance learn but decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Bulgaria reported more cured cases of COVID-19 than newly discovered cases on infection. 174 are the daily positive tests for the coronavirus from the past 24 hours. The total number of PCR tests, preformed was 4835. The number of patients clear of the virus after a previously testing positive, is 184.

With the new confirmed coronavirus cases, the total number of registered infections in the country since the first cases were discovered in early March, reached 18390. 4410 of those are currently active cases. 744 people with COVID-19 are treated in hospitals, 43 are in ICUs. Since the outbreak, 739 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Bulgaria.