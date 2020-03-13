Bulgaria registers second death from coronavirus

The number of confirmed cases has increased to 31, including two deaths

The 74-year-old man with coronavirus, who was in critical condition in Pirogov hospital has died on Saturday. He was admitted on Monday, March 9 with severe shortness of breath. He tested positive for the virus, as did his wife, who was also admitted on Tuesday in critical condition. She died the next day.

Meanwhile, 8 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed late Friday evening, making the total number of cases 31, including the two deceased.

Bulgaria declared a state of emergency on Friday, March 13 due to the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health issued orders for all commercial businesses to close until March 29, except for pharmacies, drugstores and grocery stores. The ministry amended the order twice by the end of the day.

The latest version states that some small stores may continue to operate under strict hygiene protocols.

Gas stations, insurance offices and banks will also remain open.

Large trade centers like malls will only be open for pharmacies, grocery stores and insurance offices, all other stores will shut down.

Theaters, sport centers, SPA’s, gyms and the like will also close, as will all bars, night clubs and cafés.

Any and all events involving gathering people together are suspended.

Restaurants, however, will be allowed to make home deliveries.

All universities, schools, preschools and kindergartens will also shut down. Schools will attempt online classes, the Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev said. Non-school activities involving gathering kids in one place are also suspended.

Employers must provide their employees with means to work from home. In cases where working from home is impossible due to the nature of the work, impeccable hygiene protocols must be put in place.

Lastly, all planned operations, maternity and other prophylactic medical examinations are also suspended. Regular mandatory vaccinations will not be administered during this period.

These measures will be active until March 29, but the government may change the scope or timeframe depending on the situation.